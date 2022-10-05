‘Tis the season to get spooky

Visit the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, for a night of fright — or several — this month.

Frightful films at 7 p.m. Wednesdays include “Rosemary’s Baby,” Roman Polanski’s 1968 horror classic, on Oct. 5; two witch sisters in 1998’s “Practical Magic,” Oct. 12; the 2018 psychological horror film “Hereditary,” Oct. 19; and the 2011 horror comedy “The Cabin in the Woods,” Oct. 26. Online tickets are $5, available at https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies. Tickets may also be available at the door for $7 up to 15 minutes before showtime.

The Bob Newton Family Movie at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, will treat wee goulies and ghosties to a screening of “Hotel Transylvania,” with Adam Sandler as Count Dracula. Adult admission is the same as for the Wednesday shows, but those under 12 get a treat of free entry for this one!

Wearing a mask — um, a COVID mask, not a Halloween mask — is encouraged for the protection of both audience and Whiteside staff members.