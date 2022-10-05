 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
‘Tis the season to get spooky

#40. Rosemary's Baby (1968)

Mia Farrow stars in "Rosemary's Baby," portraying a woman who suddenly wakes up pregnant one morning. The film will be shown Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Whiteside Theatre.

Visit the Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis, for a night of fright — or several — this month.

Frightful films at 7 p.m. Wednesdays include “Rosemary’s Baby,” Roman Polanski’s 1968 horror classic, on Oct. 5; two witch sisters in 1998’s “Practical Magic,” Oct. 12; the 2018 psychological horror film “Hereditary,” Oct. 19; and the 2011 horror comedy “The Cabin in the Woods,” Oct. 26. Online tickets are $5, available at https://www.whitesidetheatre.org/movies. Tickets may also be available at the door for $7 up to 15 minutes before showtime.

The Bob Newton Family Movie at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, will treat wee goulies and ghosties to a screening of “Hotel Transylvania,” with Adam Sandler as Count Dracula. Adult admission is the same as for the Wednesday shows, but those under 12 get a treat of free entry for this one!

Wearing a mask — um, a COVID mask, not a Halloween mask — is encouraged for the protection of both audience and Whiteside staff members.

