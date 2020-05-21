Thursday: "Military Wives"

The Darkside Cinema presents a "virtual cinema" screening of “Military Wives” through Magnolia Selects. This 2019 comedy-drama tells the story of a group of English women who come together to form the very first military wives' choir while their loved ones are deployed in Afghanistan, helping each other through some of life’s most difficult moments and quickly finding themselves on an international stage. Information/tickets: https://darksidecinema.com/.
