This week's best bets (March 19)

Like every other part of life these days, the local arts and culture scene is feeling the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with numerous events being canceled to protect public health. But that doesn't mean there's nothing to do. here are a few suggestions from your friends at The E:

• Read a book: From the classics to urban fantasy to biographies to graphic novels, books can be accessed on-line, some free from sources such as Project Gutenberg, https://www.gutenberg.org/ which has access to over 60,000 free eBooks. Browser's Bookstore, which has locations in Albany and Corvallis, offering free shipping anywhere in Oregon. Find out more at https://www.browsersbookstore.com/. The Book Bin in Corvallis ( https://www.facebook.com/BookBinCorvallis/) is implementing free home delivery and curbside pickup. Support our local independent book vendors and read a good book or pick one up for an elderly neighbor or mom with a handful of kids.

