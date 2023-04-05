There’s Something Rotten going on at Albany Civic Theater, and mid-Willamette Valley locals will have to come out to 111 W. First Ave. to find out what it is. …

The musical farce opens Friday, April 7, and will run through Saturday, April 29. It tells the story of two brothers in 1595 London who set out to write and put on a play but are always in the shadow of Shakespeare.

Audience members can expect to see large ensemble dance numbers, scandalous situations and tap-dancing eggs. That's right, we said tap-dancing eggs.

Dean Keeling, who will be playing Shakespeare, has been involved in shows at ACT for 26 years. He said he’s enjoyed performing with new and old friends throughout the years, creating new memories with each show.

“(ACT) has really been a cornerstone, one of the longest-running cultural institutions in this town,” Keeling said. “It's just a place where people can come together because we enjoy doing it, and our audiences enjoy coming to see it. We enjoy making them happy.”

Playing the antagonist role of Shakespeare has been particularly enjoyable for Keeling, he said, and he gets to have a big personality in fun songs that get the crowd going.

“I played leading-man roles for years,” he said. “As I get older, more comedic roles and more antagonistic roles can be fun.”

While Keeling has performed in countless ACT shows over the years, this is only the second show for Ryan McWayne, who will play the leading role of Nick Bottom.

“I've had the opportunity of working in lots of different theaters, and this theater is the one that feels the most like family,” McWayne said. “There have been shows here that have made you think and cry and just feel an entire gamut of emotions, and I think that's really important.”

McWayne got his start in theater in college, and took a long break from the stage when he became a teacher and had a family. In 2013, he reentered the world of acting, and moved to Albany four months ago to be closer to the theater.

He said his favorite part of playing Nick Bottom is to take his character through a sizable arc, going from feeling frustrated in Shakespeare’s shadow to creating his own ridiculous show about breakfast. There are those eggs!

Another plus of this role is getting to share a scene with every cast member, he added.

Christi Sears and Miranda Keeling are directing the show, complete with 25 actors, an orchestra and a pit crew. Sears said her main job is to make sure everybody is cared for.

She has been directing for nearly 30 years, having worked in dressing, costume design, crew and assistant directing. Her mother did theater for a living, and Sears remembers being introduced to that world when she was 3 years old.

Miranda Keeling has been directing for 10 years, and she also designed and decorated the set for the show, among other behind-the-scenes tasks.

“I love bringing all the different pieces together to create a beautiful frame for the work the actors have done,” she said. “It's just to help give the actors the inspiration to go that step further, to be that much better, to shine and thrill the audiences.”

Matthew Swenson, who usually plays in the orchestra, will make his debut as the show’s conductor/musical director.

Tickets for “Something Rotten!” are available at https://albanycivic.org/tickets/, or they can be purchased at the box office on a first-come, first-served basis. Adult tickets are $17, and discount tickets are $14 for seniors, juniors and military.

Evening performances will be at 7:30 p.m. April 7, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28 and 29. Matinee performances will be at 2:30 p.m. April 16 and 23.

The theater is in its 73rd season, and Dean Keeling said it’s a great outlet for those on the outskirts of society.

“Nobody is here trying to make money,” he said. “We're all here just for fun and for the love of doing the experience.”

