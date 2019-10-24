Linn-Benton Community College Theater Arts is putting on a guided tour of terror this Halloween season, "Zombie Siege," on Friday and Saturday night at LBCC's Benton Center.
In this interactive tour of terror, audience members take on the role of invited doctors and scientists brought in by the government to be briefed on a developing situation by staffers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The plot: A mysterious virus has reared its ugly head in the Willamette Valley. It is thought by CDC scientists that exposure to certain cleaning products in combination with new plant based meat products found in fast food restaurants are causing the pandemic. The National Guard and local police have been going from house to house collecting the infected. The authorities admit these "patients" into commandeered buildings that have been converted into field laboratories.
What could go wrong getting stuck in a building where hundreds of infected “patients” are being held?
"Zombie Siege" is happening from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 at the new LBCC Benton Center building, 931 NW Reiman St., Corvallis.
Entry fee is $12 general admission, $10 for students with ID card. All proceeds benefit LBCC Performing Arts. Performance is rated PG-13. Young children are not advised to attend. No costumes or masks allowed.