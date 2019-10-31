It's a variation of that famed show-business trope, the one in which the kids all get together to put on a show in the barn.
In this case, it started with Chris Durnin. As Durnin made his way through the mid-valley performing with his Experiments in Noise collective and other artists, he couldn't help but notice the sheer number of talented people in the region.
Why not, Durnin thought, bring them all together for one night? That would give each of the artists a chance to showcase their work and might give them a chance to connect with a new audience.
So he started asking this question of the various artists he encountered: "What would you say if we all got together and did one big show?"
Most everyone signed on, Durnin said. And for this first installment, the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis will play the role of the barn.
You have free articles remaining.
The Whiteside Variety Show begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. (See the related box for more information about the show.)
As befits a variety show, Durnin has assembled a variety of local performers. On tap are acts including the Haus of Dharma, the Corvallis-based drag troupe; members of the Tart of the Valley burlesque troupe, including Starena Sparktacular, Karmic Flufff and Schatzie Babe A'licious; the Pacific Tap Dance Company; the Kurtis Copenhegan Band; Majestic Aerial Arts; Riptides to the Sky, the psychedelic surf funk rock band; and Durnin's own Experiments in Noise collective, which will end the evening with a performance involving 15 musicians, playing a variety of instruments and found objects, who will take their cues about when to play from the audience.
The evening also will showcase visual artists, including installations from Ultra Violet's Dimension, BBTV, CEI Artworks and Cornerstone Associates and Mt. Caz, the DIY artists collective. DJ Nails will be spinning records.
The show serves another purpose as well: Durnin said attendees are invited to bring new or gently used items to help homeless people cope with the winter months in Corvallis. Donated items can include blankets, sleeping bags, jackets, sweatshirts, socks, hats, gloves and so forth.
Durnin hopes that gathering all the acts under one roof will offer some creative inspiration and pave the way for additional collaboration between the performers and artists. "Let's get this cross-pollination going," he said.