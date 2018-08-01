It wouldn't be "The Tempest" without a squall or two.
And that's been the case for this summer's Bard in the Quad production of the great Shakespearean romance.
For starters, construction at Oregon State University's Memorial Union, the backdrop for many Bard in the Quad productions, has closed off access to the north side of the building. "We knew we couldn't do it on the steps," said Elizabeth Helman of OSU, who's directing the play.
So Helman, reasoning that "The Tempest" takes place on an island, moved the action to the center of the Quad, a little island in and of itself. Problem solved.
But then Helman's original choice to play Prospero, the sorcerer at the center of the play, had to drop out of the production.
Helman searched for a replacement, but wasn't making much progress. A typical response, she said, went something like this: "I've always wanted to do that role, but I'm booked for this summer."
Finally, Helman turned to a familiar face: Her husband, Matthew Holland.
Holland already was in the play, cast as Antonio, the villain who usurped Prospero from his rightful place as the Duke of Milan some 12 years before the play begins.
Antonio has 148 lines in the play. Prospero has 674, more than four times as many.
"This is daunting for him as well," Helman said.
But at a dress rehearsal Monday night, Holland showed that he had settled into the role, portraying Prospero as a genial ringmaster who's enjoying the chance to savor revenge on those who wronged him — but who eventually opts for forgiveness. (Jen Waters, a familiar face to mid-valley theatergoers, stepped into the role of Antonio.)
"The Tempest," one of Shakespeare's richest plays (and the last one attributed solely to the Bard), is packed with intriguing ideas and themes, and one of the challenges facing a director is deciding which ones to highlight.
"We're trying to stay within the spirit of what Bard in the Quad is," Helman said. "It can be weird and mystical, but you want to keep it light and not deal too much with Shakespeare's existential crisis. ... We wanted to focus on the delight and the strangeness and the magic."
And she didn't want to ignore the goofy stuff that happens in the play as well: "I really want this to be family-friendly; there's so much silliness in the play too."
In fact, family is one of the themes in "The Tempest," as Prospero comes to terms with his daughter, Miranda (Grace Klinges).
"Prospero has really found himself and his place on this island," Helman said. "But he has this realization that for his daughter to have any kind of life, he has to give up the island.
"Prospero has to forgive in order to make this world better. He ends up choosing life and forgiveness."
But not before using his magic to create the storm that opens "The Tempest" and strands a motley group of travelers — including the people who conspired against him years before — on the island.
Prospero is aided in his magical schemes by the spirit Ariel (played here, in an imaginative touch, by three actors — Lindsey Esch, Samantha Johnson and Nate Pereira).
The sorcerer's relationship with his slave, Caliban (Daniel Barber) is more troubled. Miranda has taught him how to speak, but after he tries to rape the girl, Prospero makes him a captive on the island.
It's a relationship that still prompts provocative questions, Helman said: "Do you want your society to be one of retribution or one of rehabilitation?"
Helman's production — visually inspired in part by Tim Burton films like his 1989 "Batman" and his stop-motion animated flick "Corpse Bride" — doesn't completely steer clear of such deeper issues, even as it aims to emphasize the lighter textures of "The Tempest."
And that, she said, is one of the things she's learned about directing these Bard in the Quad shows: "Lean into the weirdness and the ugliness. The play is going to be what it's going to be. Don't run away from the odd, difficult thing."
