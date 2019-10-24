Diana Son's "Stop Kiss" is set in 1998 in New York City, but Kali Kardas, who's directing this weekend's production at the Majestic Reader's Theatre, never was tempted to give it a more modern setting.
For one thing, such an update would create serious plot issues, since things like ready access to cellphones would wreak havoc with some of the play's twists and turns.
But more to the point, the themes in Son's play are just as timely today (maybe even more so) than when the play debuted in 1998.
"I think it's relevant in a lot of ways," Kardas said.
The play revolves around an attack on two women after they share their first kiss on a New York street, and she noted that hatred and judgmental attitudes still play prominent roles in today's society.
But another issue the play raises is universal: "Living authentically is a constant challenge in the world we're living in," Kardas said.
The Reader's Theatre production of "Stop Kiss" will be staged this weekend in the Majestic's Lab Theatre. (See the information box for details.)
The play never depicts the act of violence at its heart; rather, the scenes bounce between before the attack and afterward, as one of the women, Sara (Ellie Smith), lies in a coma in a hospital bed while the other, Callie (Breanna Manassa), stands by Sara — and starts to ask herself tough questions about who she really is.
You have free articles remaining.
"I feel like everyone has moments like that in their lives," Kardas said.
One of the challenges in the Reader's Theatre production, she said, is making sure the audience is able to follow the play's switches in time. "How do I give audiences the space to process what's happening?"
But "Stop Kiss" is exactly the sort of play that the Reader's Theatre was intended to showcase, Kardas said: It's a lesser-known play that mid-valley audiences might never get a chance to see — and its intimate staging in the Lab Theatre is a good fit.
The relationship between the two woman is critical to "Stop Kiss," and so it was a stroke of fortune that Smith and Manassa, friends in real life, auditioned together. "They're both sort of naturally adorably awkward," Kardas said. "I just encouraged them to lean into that discomfort."
It also was fortuitous that both Smith and Manassa are women of color: Son's notes for the play specify that productions should reflect the diversity of New York City, and finding that diversity sometimes can be challenging in the mid-valley.
Despite the dramatic themes in the play, Kardas emphasizes another point: "It's actually very funny," she said. "Son's dialogue is really witty and really sharp."
"It's a different kind of play," she said. "It's a touching and inspiring story that encourages you to be brave."