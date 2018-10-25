When the Ashland-based puppet troupe Puppeteers for Fears played its first show at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis earlier this summer, audience members weren't entirely sure what to expect.
After all, the show involved puppeteers performing a horror tale by H.P. Lovecraft, not a usual combination.
But audience members embraced the show: "I've never seen an audience so enthusiastic," said Josh Gross, the company's director. "They had no idea who we were. They were just that enthusiastic."
So that sets the bar just that much higher for the troupe's return to the Majestic with a new show, "Robopocalypse: The Musical," on Saturday, Oct. 27.
No worries, Gross said: "This show really exceeds that bar, by a long shot. ... This is show is so far beyond that show."
The original idea behind the new show was to base it on the Daniel H. Wilson sci-fi novel "Robopocalpyse," in which an artificial intelligence entity plots the destruction of human civilization. But it turns out that Steven Spielberg, that piker, had snapped up the rights to the novel. (Spielberg has since passed the directorial duties to Michael Bay, but the film project has been plagued by delays.)
In any event, Gross kept the title and crafted an entirely new story — and turned it into a musical along the way. The new show is billed as a feature-length cyberpunk musical comedy, performed entirely with hand-and-rod puppets. (It's worth noting here that the show is definitely not intended for children.)
The show tells the story of a teenage hacker, Jolie Wilson, who's trying to build a sentient robot as a means to reconnect with her father, who's still grieving the death of his wife and Jolie's mother.
Along the way, though, Jolie accidentally unleashes a malevolent artificial intelligence that she alone can stop — unless she gets done in by the web-connected smart gadgets that have been weaponized against her.
Gross said the company has risen to the many challenges the show provides, including the fact that many of its characters are inanimate objects and that much of the action takes place in the internet.
One critical piece of the production, he said, are striking new digitally created sets, created by the company's technical and scenic director, Aubry Hollingshead.
Another challenge involved trying to decide what artificial intelligence would look like on the stage.
And yet another challenge: Finding and programming the analog synthesizer that provides such an important piece of the music, meant to evoke the synth-heavy pop music of the 1980s.
The synthesizer, he said, "is kind of an AI device" all by itself. "They kind of have a mind of their own."
But the sound they produce, he said, is "an essential part of the show."
The script, Gross said, went through four drafts, but the heart of it has remained the same: It's about a father and daughter reconnecting with each other — assuming they can avoid an army of self-driving cars.
Gross said he did have to rework parts of the show after the company's puppeteers told him that certain bits were impossible to physically perform. And he also built in spots where the puppeteers could grab a breath.
In some ways, "Robopocalypse" represents the end of Puppeteers for Fears' second phase, and that decisions await: Does the troupe make the jump into a full-time operation or does it scale back to a more limited model?
In the meantime, don't expect the troupe to step back from its science-fiction roots. Possible shows on the drawing board include a revamped and expanded version of its original production, "Cattle Mutilations: The Musical," and a show titled "Lake Monsters of North America."