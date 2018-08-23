Early risers coming to watch hot air balloons lift off from Albany's Timber-Linn Park will have something extra to feast their eyes (and stomachs) on during the Northwest Art & Air Festival.
"We will have a food vendor in the mornings, so people can come and have breakfast," said Lynne Smith, event and program coordinator with the Albany Parks & Recreation Department.
The food vendor opens at 6 a.m. daily. The 35 colorful balloons, including newcomers The Smiling Scarecrow and Oggy the Friendly Dragon, lift off between 6:45 and 7 a.m.
The 19th annual event returns Friday through Sunday with 70 arts and crafts booths, live music, kids' activities and entertainment, and food and drink vendors. Some of those same balloons will provide end of the evening light during Friday's Night Glow.
Much of the pre-festival buzz has been about the Goo Goo Dolls, this year's music headliner, Smith said.
The Grammy-nominated alternative rock band, known for the Top 10 hits "Iris," "Slide" and "Name," will perform a concert Saturday night on the Selmet Main Stage in the Toyota Amphitheater.
"Our biggest thing that surprises everybody is that it is free," Smith said. "That is because of our sponsors, and we have to give them huge kudos."
Attendees can get their wristbands for the show at 10 a.m. Saturday at the amphitheater gates. It is recommended that concertgoers arrive early for the wristbands.
"People do seem to come at 6:30 to 7 in the morning and they line up with their coffees, and get to know the people in line with them," Smith said.
Canada's Aerosmith Rocks tribute band will play Friday from 7:30 p.m. until dusk on the OFD Foods Festival Stage. The Night Glow event featuring some of the balloons will follow.
Other music performers featured at the festival include Portland jazz saxophonist Eldon "T" Jones and his group N Touch, Eugene blues-funk band The Inner Limits, and solo country artists Briana Renea and Tyler Stenson.
"On our festival stage Saturday, we have a lot more performances geared towards children and families than in the past," Smith said.
The children's entertainment includes the "Eli and Scramble Kids Variety Show" and an interactive live animal show called "Creature Teachers," which returns from last year's festival.
The Young Eagle Flights (registration begins 9 a.m.) are back at the Albany Municipal Airport Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a trolley going between the two venues. The Red Robin Family Zone will have kids' activities available throughout the festival.
The fireworks set for Saturday night have been canceled due to hot and dry weather.
Smith said the annual festival is a last hurrah of summer, and the three-day forecast should be perfect.
"This will be a cool weekend to get out and just come enjoy all of the artists, food and sitting and watching all of the performances," she said.