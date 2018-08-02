It's a busy weekend for arts event in the mid-valley, but the Midsummer Arts Festival holds a unique niche of its own.
The annual festival features arts-and-crafts making, dancing, acting and improv workshops and more.
The goal is to give people of all ages as many interactive activities with art as possible, says organizer Michael Winder.
What differentiates the festival from other events is the opportunity to "get your hands dirty with arts and culture, try things out for yourself, rather than just watch or purchase a finished product," Winder said.
Plus, it is free.
The 6th Annual Midsummer Arts Festival runs on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Monteith Riverpark in Albany.
"We have many of the same fun, hands-on activities from last year, lots of painting and sculpting, dancing and more, with a few new wrinkles thrown into the mix," Winder said.
Flow Resale, a local folk-rock band, will perform music and the South Albany High School Theater Arts students will perform improv. Legacy Ballet will teach dance lessons, while Rise Up Fitness will show people acrobatic yoga.
"We also have poetry readings and storytelling from local writers in the Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., for when folks need a break from the sun," Winder said.
The festival won't include a full-length play in the evening, as in previous years.
"But that time will be full of face-painting, poetry writing on old typewriters, flower crown making and all that good stuff," he said.
The event has a casual atmosphere for a festival.
"We never have huge crowds or lots of loud chaotic stuff happening, so it's very easy to bliss out and relax, while you make a paper hat and try out a new dance step you just learned," Winder said.
If it is generally safe, Winder says organizers will help foster a spirit of spontaneity. So, it's OK if people use foam swords or other creations to create a spur-of-the-moment play or impromptu scene with local actors.
"If a new masterpiece is about to be created, we'll make it happen, not stifle it," he said.
