The Midsummer Arts Festival is looking for volunteers. The sixth annual event in Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, returns Saturday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The free, family-friendly event features hands-on opportunities to interact with theater, dance, music, and visual arts. The event will feature everything from puppets and improv theater to ballet and painting workshops.
People interested in volunteering can check out the website http://bit.ly/midsummer-arts-vol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.