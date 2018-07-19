Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Midsummer Arts Festival is looking for volunteers. The sixth annual event in Monteith Riverpark, 489 Water Ave. NW, returns Saturday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event features hands-on opportunities to interact with theater, dance, music, and visual arts. The event will feature everything from puppets and improv theater to ballet and painting workshops.

People interested in volunteering can check out the website http://bit.ly/midsummer-arts-vol.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments