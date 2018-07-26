The Majestic Summer Theatre Adventure Camp presents Disney's "My Son, Pinocchio" 7 p.m. July 26 and 27, and 3 p.m. July 28 at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis.
The new musical, which retells the classic story from Geppetto's perspective, features the beloved original songs, "When You Wish upon a Star" and "I've Got No Strings," along with a host of new songs by Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz. The show also tackles contemporary issues, including what it means to be "the perfect child" and "a real father."
Tickets are $10-$12 and $8 for kids 12 and under. People with SNAP cards can get up to two tickets for $5 each. For tickets see majestic.org or call the box office at 541-738-7469.
