Mike Aronson reads 20 or so plays a year, searching for shows that are suitable for the Majestic Reader's Theatre, and in particular keeping an eye out for romantic comedies.
By this point, he's got a good feel for what he likes to see — and what he doesn't — in a play.
"I always look for something unusual in the couple" at the heart of the play, he said, and "Fireflies," the show he's directing this weekend at the Majestic Reader's Theatre, qualifies on that count, with its focus on late-life romance.
And, just as important, what's the dynamic between the couple? "Are they bantering in a way that a married couple would argue? If people are yelling at each other all the time, unless it's 'Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf,' nobody's going to pay to see that," Aronson said.
The story of Matthew Barber's "Fireflies" focuses on a retired schoolteacher, Eleanor (Jodi Altendorf) who lives a quiet life alone in tiny Groverdell, Texas. She has a gossipy neighbor, Grace (Anne Hubble). The town's gossips have a field day with the arrival of Abel (George Constantine), a smooth-talking drifter who seems perhaps overly interested in the town's single women.
Before too long, Abel has offered Eleanor a deal she can't refuse: He'll repair her rental cottage while he lives in it. But is he an honest handyman with eyes for Eleanor, or a con artist with designs on her bank account?
A skeptical Grace enlists one of Eleanor's former students, Eugene (Nick Martin), now a police officer, to dig into Abel's past.
The four-person cast features a blend of Reader's Theatre veterans with some relative newcomers.
Martin, for example, is an English literature major at Western Oregon University. And Constantine came in the last part of the auditions and wowed Aronson: "He absolutely had to have the part."
Aronson said audiences might be surprised that "Fireflies" doesn't end the way it would if it were a big-screen romantic comedy — and that's something else he likes about the play.
"This one is not a Hollywood ending," he said. "This one has a more realistic ending."