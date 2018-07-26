"Top Girls" is about what women must go through to succeed in a world defined by men, says director John Elliott.
The opening scene of Caryl Churchill's 1982 play features famous women from history celebrating the main character's job promotion over a man seeking the same position.
"We're presented with a wide variety of truly distinguished people, and we get to see them more in a down-to-Earth personal way that you don't get from reading a book about them or looking at a painting," Elliott said.
The drama is the next Majestic Reader's Theatre production. It will have performances Saturday night and Sunday in the Majestic Lab Theatre in Corvallis.
The play will be performed theater-in-the-round style, and Elliott hopes that audiences will feel like a fly on the wall.
Its opening scene takes place in the head of the main character, Marlene (played by Jocelyn Adams).
Marlene is celebrating her rise to managing director of the Top Girls Employment Agency with a fantasy party. Five women throughout history and fiction have come together for the event.
"These are all women that have tried hard to succeed and achieved something in their lives, but it has been at a tremendous cost," Elliott said.
One is Dull Gret, played by Cleo Velvet Gifford Wear. Gret is the subject of a 16th century painting by Pieter Bruegel the elder. In the painting, the woman realizes demons are attacking, so she organizes a group of other women to battle them.
Another is Griselda (Shaznin Daruwalla), who is the patient wife from Geoffrey Chaucer's "Canterbury Tales" and other sources.
"We have Pope Joan, who may or may not have existed. There is controversy about that," Elliott said.
Pope Joan, who disguised herself as a man, was said to have been pope at one point. She is played by Katherine Otten.
They are joined by Lady Nijo (Samarra Watson), a 13th century emperor's concubine. She later traveled Japan as a Buddhist nun.
Last there is Isabella Bird (Eliza Roaring Springs). She was a world traveler, writer and photographer during the 1800s, Elliott said. Bird is the most similar to Marlene.
"When we get to the present day in the 1980 scene, we know what women struggled to achieve in the past," Elliott said. "What we then get is, it hasn't changed that much."
In the present, the audience is introduced to members of Marlene's family and other employees at the Top Girls Employment Agency, before and after her promotion. They will see what drives Marlene, and how being a career woman has affected her family life.
The remaining structure of the play is unconventional, Elliott said. Events don't happen in chronological order.
"It's kind of amazing. If we were to put it in chronological order, it wouldn't have the impact that it does," he said.
The cast has seven women playing 16 roles. Meghan McCloskey, who portrays a waitress and staff at the Top Girls Employment Agency, is also featured.
Elliott said seeing the cast members thrive in these roles has made him feel more like an audience member than the play's director.
"I get so wrapped up in watching their stories unfold, and that's what the audience is going to do too," he said.
