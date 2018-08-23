Jonathan Pedersen saw "The Deep Blue Sea" in 2012 at the Darkside Cinema, and was inspired to explore it further as a community theater production.
In the film, Rachel Weisz plays a woman trapped between the pleasure and pain of the love she feels during an affair and toward her husband.
"I thought this a good, highly personal piece that a lot of people can relate to in some way," Pedersen said.
The drama, by British playwright Terence Rattigan, is the Majestic Reader's Theatre's final production for the season. Performances take place Saturday and Sunday in the Majestic Lab Theatre.
The fully-staged production features a complete Victorian set and costumes to match its setting: a large Victorian home separated into flats in England during the late 1940s, Pedersen said.
The director also has a trick up his sleeve: "There's a casting twist that I introduce to the audience when they are there. The way it's presented in the program is a little different in style than typical."
The eight cast members are listed in the program only by their first initial and last names. Audiences will learn during the performance which actor is portraying which character.
The drama follows a socialite named Hester Collyer (K. Gifford-Olbrich), who is married to a judge, Sir William Collyer (E. Roaring Springs). She lives a contented life, but unintentionally develops a romantic relationship with an ex-fighter pilot named Freddie Page (T.A. Alba). The play begins mid-story, when Hester is living with Freddie and is no longer with her husband.
"We don't know exactly why, but it's at one of her most vulnerable points, where she is caught between two very different lives, neither of which is giving her complete happiness," Pedersen said.
Hester was young when she got married and never experienced much passion. When she meets Freddie, she develops myriad feelings, which creates too much pressure for the new man in her life.
Audiences will observe what is supposed to be 24 hours of Hester's reactions and choices that become a roller coaster of emotions, showing what passion and love bring for someone, Pedersen said.
"We're watching her as she says, '(I) get stuck between the devil and the deep blue sea,'" he said. "She can't go forward and can't go back."
Remaining cast members portray neighbors living in the nearby flats: M. McCloskey, W. M. McCoy, S. Watson, R. Best and K. Wirtz.
"As I told my cast, there really aren't any villains in this show. It's just a set of choices and the results of those," Pedersen said.
The director hopes audiences will take something away from this version.
"I'm really hoping it provides another opportunity to see with more than just our eyes and look at not just the presentation style being a little different from the casting perspective, but see scenes where we can really reach out with our mind and heart and look to the universal themes here," he said.