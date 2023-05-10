Clothes aren’t just something we wear, they hold memories: a lucky shirt, the dress you wore on a first date, a detested hand-me-down.

In the play "Love, Loss and What I Wore,” closets are more like time capsules. The show is a patchwork of monologues about important moments in women’s lives and the clothing that gets attached to those memories.

“It’s a unique way to tell women’s stories, and I’m passionate about having our voices heard,” show director Leigh Matthews Bock said.

It’s her sixth time directing the play over the past 10 years.

“It’s something anyone can relate to; people feel a part of the story,” she said.

If you ask Matthews Bock about the memories in her wardrobe, she will tell you about an off-the-shoulder dress made of burgundy taffeta. Gunne Sax dresses were all the rage in the '80s, and she had always wanted one, she said.

She had just been voted onto the Christmas Prom Court at West Albany High School, and her mom took her to a boutique to find something to wear.

“It was the most beautiful thing I had ever put on, and it was a really special memory to be there with my mom,” Matthews Bock said. And yes, it was a Gunne Sax dress.

On the stage are clothing racks and cubbies holding items of the cast members' own wardrobe. She wants to encourage people to think of their own clothing items that are special to them.

The play is a series of vignettes with different corresponding clothing pieces. Nora and Delia Ephron wrote the play, which is based on Ilene Beckerman’s 1995 book of the same name.

The story “grabbed a hold of” her, and this will be the sixth and final time she will be directing it, she said.

Every show she did, she would get emails from audience members asking when she would do the show again, saying they wanted to bring a friend or a sister or other important woman in their life, she said. That's why she made sure there was a matinee showing on Mother's Day, she added.

Matthews Bock believes it's relatability that has made the play so beloved.

But for actor Storm Kennedy, it’s more than relatable, it’s personal. The stories on the stage belong to author Ilene Beckerman. But to Kennedy, she knew her as Gingy, someone she thought of as a “second mother.”

When Kennedy moved to New York, she became close friends with Isabelle Beckerman.

“Her family became my family away from home,” she said.

They spent a lot of time together, going out to dinners and vacations, she said.

Later, Gingy wrote a memoir about her life. She remembers receiving a signed copy with the words “your second mom” inscribed on the inside. She still has a copy on her coffee table, she said.

Reading the stories, she saw her as more than her best friend’s mother. She saw her in ways she never had before, not just as a mother but as a wife and a friend, she said.

In the last 10 years, Kennedy has been a part of all six productions Matthews Bock has directed.

And sometimes she would feel even closer to the story, when her friend’s name was called, she said.

And as time goes on, she finds different characters she relates to. The stories are short, but they pack a punch. Some heartwarming and sad, others hilarious, she said.

“They are succinct, but they tell so much in a short time," she said.

She hopes that when hearing the stories, people go home and write or share their own, to encourage each other to see one another more deeply, she said.

If you go: "Love, Loss and What I Wore" will take the stage at Albany Civic Theater from May 12 through May 20; all are evening performances except for the May 14 Mother's Day matinee. Tickets range from $11 to $14, and are available at albanycivic.org