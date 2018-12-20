Here's part of the recipe for Saturday night's "No Class" holiday-inspired improv show at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis:
Take some inspiration from various classic TV shows and movies that featured a "Monster of the Week" plot — think "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" or "The X-Files." Add a bit of holiday splash (and, after all, a surprising number of these creature features are set around Christmas — "Gremlins," anyone?). Work up some costumes that can be swapped out at a moment's notice.
And then, keep your four leading players completely in the dark about the plot and hope that their improvisational skills can keep the story moving — and trigger big laughs.
"They really don't have a clue," said Kyle Van Son of the Majestic's resident improv troupe, "which means all our planning could go out the window."
Van Son wasn't willing to part with many of the details he and his co-conspirators have been hatching for Saturday's show, but we can reveal this much: The story is set on a Dec. 22 and is set in a mid-valley shopping center.
The cast of the show includes a variety of supporting players who are charged with working with the four performers who have been kept in the dark. Those supporting players are critical to the performance, and need high-level improv skills as well: "We want the ensemble to give the freedom to the four (main) performers," he said. But they also have to do what they can to keep the story somewhat on track.
"They have to walk a pretty fine line," Van Son said. But he noted: "Going wildly off course is funnier."
The Majestic's improv troupe is part of a national surge of interest in improvisational comedy, and Van Son has some theories why: First, he said, improv isn't confined to theater stages anymore: For example, businesses increasingly use improv training to teach other skills such as active listening.
And improv is drawing increasing respect from audiences. It used to be, he said, that people thought anyone could do improv, but that's changing: Audiences increasingly understand that "to do it well, it requires practice and skill."