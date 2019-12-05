Improv events scheduled this week

It's beginning to look a lot like ... improv?

If spontaneous comedy's on your Christmas list, you can cross it off with a pair of mid-valley events this week.

The first involves a crosstown competition between West Albany High School's West Improv Troupe and South Albany's delightfully named Red Ha Ha Hawks teams. Both will play short-form improv games in the style of "Whose Line Is It, Anyway?" beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Russell Trip Performance Arts Center at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. NW, Albany. Admission is free. Event information: https://bit.ly/2Rcsusx.

Audience participation is encouraged at the Majestic Theatre's "The Improv Jam: A Holiday Special," set for 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the community room of the theater, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis. Audience members are invited to play in games on stage, or remain in their seats to enjoy the show. Tickets are $6. For more information, call 541-738-7469 or visit https://bit.ly/2LaYjOL.

