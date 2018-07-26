Michael Winder has played several characters in the same production before, but always with other actors on the stage.
In the one-person play, "I Am My Own Wife," Winder must portray more than 30 different characters. This includes the play's protagonist, Charlotte von Mahlsdorf, a 65-year-old German who survived the Nazi and Communist regimes in East Berlin as a transgender woman.
"It's been pretty challenging to act and react as if I were different people, and keep everything straight in my own mind," he said. "If I deliver one character's lines in a particularly strong manner, then I have to adjust the next character's response so it seems natural and realistic."
The two-hour drama, which is based on a true story, opens Thursday night at Linn-Benton Community College's Russell Tripp Performance Center.
Winder and director Harriet Owen-Nixon have discussed doing the play for a few years. They began rehearsals in mid-May.
"Rehearsals are intense for me. I'm all the characters, in all the scenes, so there's no break. But it's also taken two months of intense rehearsal to understand the play and be able to perform it the way we think it should be," Winder said.
The Tony Award-winning play was written by Doug Wright, who received the 2004 Pulitzer Prize in drama for the work. Wright met von Mahlsdorf in Berlin in 1990 and wanted to write a play about her story. She was interested.
"I Am My Own Wife" is based on the recorded interviews he had with her, says Owen-Nixon.
Wright is also a character in the play, conducting those interviews with her as he did in real life. Everything is told from his point of view, and he explores every character von Mahlsdorf comes into contact with, Owen-Nixon said.
"So, Michael embodies every single character in this play, and there are 30 of them," she said.
Von Mahlsdorf, born Lothar Berfelde, lived openly as a transvestite for most of the 20th century, Winder said. She was an antique collector who owned a large museum that was also a gathering place for gays and lesbians.
"There was a time when people could be open and happy about who they were in places and clubs, and that obviously ended with the Nazi regime," Owen-Nixon said.
Despite the era when the play's events took place, Owen-Nixon said the work feels timely today.
"I definitely see a cycle happening with it now where things are getting stifled, and we're getting more of a conservative viewpoint about human rights," she said.
"She (von Mahlsdorf) does what she needs to do to survive. Really it is the triumph over those adversaries that the play shows so much," Owen-Nixon said.
Though the play is a drama, it also includes lighter moments.
"There's a lot of humor in Charlotte, her life and story," Owen-Nixon said. "She has a spirit throughout that is contagious."
The audience will be seated on the stage of the Russell Tripp Performance Center as Winder performs.
"We wanted them to be a part of Charlotte's world," Owen-Nixon said. "You're in the space of her museum with her, and the audience can see her expressions."
"It's an incredible piece for an actor like Michael, who has so much depth to his talent. He can be so many different people at the drop of a hat," Owen-Nixon said.
For Winder, the acting challenge was only one reason the play interested him.
"It's an incredible story, so inspiring and just riveting to hear how Charlotte survived these repressive regimes. She's an amazing character," he said.
