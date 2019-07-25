When you sign up to direct a theater camp production of the Disney musical "Frozen Jr.," you go in knowing certain things.
First, you know that due to the popularity of the Disney animated smash, the show might be draw larger-than-usual interest from potential participants — and that certainly has been the case for the Majestic Summer Theatre Adventure Camp: This year's camp has drawn 64 participants, a record turnout, said Chuck Skinner, who's directing the show.
"We've had some growing pains," said Skinner, who also noted that the show has attracted a number of participants who are returning to the camp.
Second, you have to assume that "every 9-year-old girl who walks into the theater knows the show."
But the show has some surprises for that key demographic, Skinner said: For starters, he said, "Frozen Jr." features a batch of songs that were not included in the movie.
As a theater production, the show won't have the special effects that graced the movie. But the production has something else that the movie never could offer: The chance for audience members to interact with live cast members performing the show in an intimate environment.
"Our kids can feed off that," he said.
Those kids have been hard at work for the last two weeks preparing the show, and that includes sessions on staging, singing and dancing. It can be a grueling trial by fire, Skinner said, "and I think the kids love it."
It's the fourth year the Majestic has run the summer theater camp, which was launched by Cherie Gullerud. She asked Skinner if he wanted to be involved in the effort, and he jumped at the chance. This year, other obligations forced Gullerud to step back a bit, and so Skinner has handled the bulk of the directing duties.
He's had help, though: Rebecca Douglas serves as the musical director and Lillian Wu has handed the choreography. Wendy Cortwright is the stage manager, Amanda Van Derhyde has designed the lighting and Roman Guenther has designed the sets.
They all share one key attribute with Skinner: "You've got to like kids, because you spend six hours a day with them."