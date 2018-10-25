In some ways, memory is at the heart of "Foxfire," so it's fitting that a memory has driven Don Taco to put his own stamp on the play.
Taco, the director of this weekend's Majestic Reader's Theatre production, recalls seeing an Albany Civic Theater staging of the show decades ago (it might have been in May 1990). He was moved by the production back then — he saw it twice — and "I've had it in the back of my head as a gem for a great many years."
Taco said he's baffled by the fact that it's been years — decades — since "Foxfire" has appeared on area stages, but he plans to fix that omission with this weekend's performance.
"Foxfire" was written by Susan Cooper and Hume Cronyn and was based on the "Foxfire" books about Appalachian culture and traditions in north Georgia — and the struggle to keep those traditions alive. Cronyn's wife, Jessica Tandy, won a Tony Award for her work in the 1982 Broadway production.
In the play, the show's lead character, Annie Nations (Wini Kovacik) is facing decisions about what to do with her land. But the play isn't interested in setting up a melodramatic conflict between farmers and land developers. "You've got a lot of different viewpoints in this big cultural shift," Taco said.
The themes of the play, he said, are just as timely today as they were decades ago: "When we talk about tradition, we talk about preserving and celebrating our heritage, our culture, the things that make us who we are. But in the onslaught of changing times, how do we decide what is most important?"
The play also features a good dose of music. Although Taco didn't want to spoil any surprises for audiences, he did say that the production will include the show's songs, but in somewhat simplified versions.
The stripped-down approach would seem to be a particularly good fit for "Foxfire," and it also suits the Majestic Reader's Theatre format.
"I have really come to love the reader's theatre productions, the great audiences and the small space," Taco said. It gives the Majestic a chance to put on smaller shows that might not pan out on the main stage.
He also loves working with the talent these shows routinely attract. "There is a wealth of talent" in the mid-valley, he said, and cast and crew members can be fun to direct: "I've learned that just about my favorite thing in the world is bossing actors around."
The cast also includes Cliff Feldman, Tom Haig, Ellie Smith, Robert Best and Rob Obtremiak.
Taco expects that the themes of "Foxfire" will resonate with audience members, but that the appeal of the play will extend beyond that: "I think the audience will fall in love with these people," he said.