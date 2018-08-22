The Flynn Creek Circus has traveled to Corvallis by caravan and will have the big top tent up and ready for its first show Thursday night in Avery Park.
The all-human circus presents classic performers like jugglers, aerialists and acrobats, but with the aim of "pushing tradition to the edge." Its mission is to "radically inspire audiences by demonstrating disciplined artistic and athletic risk."
Audiences won't see a traditional announcer introducing the acts and saying what is about to happen, says Nicole Laumb, marketing manager and performer of Flynn Creek Circus LLC.
"Flynn Creek really brings you into the story itself, and we have a lot of audience participation," Laumb said.
This circus features a cast of characters embarking on a nautical adventure called "Adrift" with six performances Thursday through Sunday.
The touring circus company, which is based out of Mendocino County, California, was founded in 2002 by David Jones and Blaze Birge. The owners and directors are a well-known trapeze act called The Daring Jones Duo, and have performed together for more than 15 years. The name comes from Flynn Creek Road, which is where their act and the rurally based, circus theater company started.
"It's been doing a full summer tour, moving the big top around for about five years now," Laumb said.
The circus features award-winning international artists, and performs a new themed production every year. Past tours have been a film noir detective show and a circus within a circus, Laumb said.
In "Adrift," all the circus acts become part of the storyline and portray characters within the show, including sailors, mermaids, sirens and a ship.
The hero of the story, Florent the Juggler, is played by Florent Lestage, an award-winning juggler from Italy, Laumb said.
"We have Anjo (Ben) Souza, who is a Brazilian slackline champion," she said. He portrays a sailor.
Marianna DeSanctis, a hula hoop artist, is the figurehead of the ship featured in the circus.
"So, the ship is alive in our show," Laumb said.
Character actress Amelia Van Brunt plays the emcee and a few other characters in the show.
"You will see The Daring Jones act in there as well," Laumb added.
Audiences will also see knife-throwing, a big trampoline act, contortionists and several aerialists.
The Flynn Creek Circus presents many vintage circus staples with a contemporary twist, Laumb said. The production includes modern music, a projector and new style lighting.
There are also two versions of "Adrift," one that is kid-friendly and another aimed at adults 21 and over. The older version includes contemporary burlesque with the circus acts and adds a different storyline with adult humor.
"It's a little more irreverent and tongue-in-cheek. We've had a lot of success with that show, because I think people want a night out," Laumb said.
She said everywhere the circus goes, audiences seem to recognize and appreciate the skill and training the performers put into stunts that most people would never attempt.
"You are watching people really risk their well-being to show you something beautiful," Laumb said.