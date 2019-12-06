Dance on display on mid-valley stages

The mid-valley's dance card is full into next week, thanks to a number of holiday-themed events beginning this Saturday.

'Making Spirits Bright'

Mid-valley companies shine in the return of the Majestic Theatre's annual "Making Spirits Bright: A Winter Dance Concert," scheduled for 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Starker Auditorium at the theater, 115 SW Second St., Corvallis.

The concert features holiday-inspired performances in a vast variety of styles by members of the Pacific Tap Dance Company, Modern Dance Technique, Downtown Dance, Willamette Apprentice Ballet, Corvallis Academy of Ballet and OSU Ballet.

Tickets are $15 general, $13 students and seniors. Ticket information is available at https://bit.ly/2RciMXa.

'iLumiDance'

The Rainbow Dance Theatre brings a visual feast to Corvallis High School with "iLumiDance for the Holidays," a performance augmented with the use of electro-luminescent wire, fiber optic fabric, black light and other special effects. Presented by CSD Theaters, the production is slated for 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the high school's Main Stage Theater, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave.