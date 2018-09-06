As the resident playwright for Portland's Teatro Milagro, Ajai Terrazas Tripathi is always on the lookout for possible stories suitable for younger audiences.
So Tripathi, an Oregon State University graduate, was intrigued by stories about the Tarahumara, indigenous people who live in the northwest region of Mexico — people renowned for their long-distance running abilities.
Those stories provide the backbone for Tripathi's latest effort for middle school students, "¡Corre! ¡Corre!" The play traces the tale of Estrella, a young village girl, who becomes an Olympic competitor. The bilingual play usually is performed at middle schools, but it makes a stop this Saturday afternoon at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis. (See the box for show details.)
Tripathi said Estrella (played by Cindy Angel) "has questions about whether she wants to train for the Olympics." Will success at that level change who she is?
But her brother Rahui (Eduardo Vasquez) convinces her that her success could help her people, who live in extreme poverty. Already, Rahui has been forced to work for the drug cartel that's active in the region. (Tripathi said the drug angle is not at all emphasized in the play, but middle school students who have seen the show are savvy enough to know it's there.)
Tripathi said the play also leans heavily on mythology — it's narrated, he said, by the sun and the moon (two characters played by Tripathi himself). The elements from folklore help to cushion some of the play's harsher edges, he said.
Add in colorful costumes and original songs by Lawrence Siulago, and it makes for a packed 45 minutes.
And that, Tripathi said, is by design: These traveling Teatro Milagro shows are intended in part to inject Hispanic history and culture into the curriculum of area schools.
And Tripathi, a runner himself, had another goal in mind for this show, noting the health discrepancies between Latino and Anglo youth: "We wanted to do a show that promoted physicality," he said.
But the trick is to work all of that into a show that's appropriate for middle schoolers. At the same time, those students will quickly tune out a show if they sense that it's talking down to them, Tripathi said: "They don't actually like it unless it's a little bit inappropriate. ... You don't want your play to end up like a lecture."
But so far, the play has drawn raves during early performances at summer school programs in Hillsboro, Beaverton and Cornelius.
Even though the show is bilingual, Tripathi said audiences of all sorts should be able to follow the story, and noted that key plot points are covered in both Spanish and English.