Sometimes, there's nothing like a deadline to trigger inspiration.
Donna Blatt Ervin, director of the Modern Dance Technique studio in Corvallis, needed to come up with a work in a hurry for the "Terpsichore" dance concert in March at the Majestic.
So she brought together some of her advanced dancers, put them in colorful dresses meant to showcase the Martha Graham style of movement, and set them into motion.
"As often happens with something like that," Blatt Ervin said, "it came together just beautifully. ... I wanted to do something joyful without a whole lot of meaning."
The resulting work, "A Road Well Traveled," is a highlight of 28th Spring Celebration of Dance, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 14 and 15 at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St. in Corvallis.
Ten of the pieces in the show feature Blatt Ervin's advanced performance dancers, Lily Minu Sepehr, Audrey Abadilla, Jessica Hovemale, Camilla Robertson and Sage Rasmussen. In fact, one of the works, "Wii Turn Up," was choreographed by the dancers and is meant as a take on video games.
Other works on the program include:
• Blatt Ervin's "In Search of Kindness," which will be accompanied by Kimberly Gifford Olbrich.
• "All My Relations," an homage to Native American culture, inspired in part by Chief Seattle's famed speech of 1852.
• "Whisper of Angels," which will be preceded by Corvallis author Karen Holmberg reading her new poem inspired by the dance.
• "a la Maquina" and "La Belle Vie," works choreographed by Heather Vencill, an instructor, choreographer and alumni of Modern Dance Technique,
• "Shim Sham Happens," a performance by guest dancers from The Pacific Tap Dance Company.
Other dancers performing in the concert are the Modern Dance Technique's pre-advanced performance dancers, dancers from the program's Teen Modern 2/3 classes and dancers from the Majestic classes taught by Modern Dance Technique instructors.
Tickets are $12-$14. For tickets and information,see majestic.org or call the Majestic's box office at 541-738-7469.