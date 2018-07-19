Albany Civic Theater's performance of "Bell, Book and Candle" has real magic, says Christy Anderson, who plays the main character in the romantic comedy.
Anderson portrays Gillian Holroyd, a witch who goes to supernatural lengths, including magic on stage, to get the man she desires.
"We had a brilliant magic consultant in (magician) Jeff McMahon," Anderson said. "He taught us how to do what we needed to, and I'm really excited about that."
The play, written by John Van Druten, debuts Friday night at Albany Civic Theater. It will be followed by seven more performances.
Colleen Franzoia, who has been with ACT since 1987, mostly as a crew member and box office manager, said the magical theme was one reason why she wanted to direct the play.
"(Magic) appeals to all sections of patrons," she said. "There will be a few little magic things that happen."
Another draw for her and cast members was the name recognition of the play and the 1958 movie, which starred Kim Novak, James Stewart and Jack Lemmon.
"Kim Novak has very stylish and intimidating shoes to step into," Anderson said. "I love the opportunity to do the heartwarming comedies and classics that aren't really done a whole lot."
The play is set in the 1950s, and much of the action takes place in the ground floor New York Brownstone apartment belonging to witch Gillian Holroyd. Gillian finds she is strongly attracted to her neighbor Shep Henderson (Eric Jones), a publisher who lives in the apartment above her.
Complications ensue. Shep is engaged. His fiancé, Merle, is a woman Gillian has disliked since the two were in college together.
Witches also cannot fall in love, Franzoia said.
Anderson said Gillian experiences complex emotions and experiences highs and lows throughout the play.
"She is battling between 'Am I going to throw a monkey wrench and ruin this man's relationship, because I want him or try to find happiness my own way?'" Anderson said.
Gillian decides to cast a love spell on Shep with help from "a familiar," her cat, Pyewacket.
All witches have a familiar, an animal, usually a cat, which is useful in their practice of magic, Franzoia said.
Pyewacket is played by a cat named Mr. Dribbles, who won the role after an open call by being able to remain on stage.
"He didn't like the rehearsal space in the lobby, but he loves being on stage. He's terrific," Anderson said.
The spell causes Shep to become madly in love with Gillian. They have a passionate embrace as the curtain closes on Act I. As the play goes on Shep is head over heels for her, but she doesn't share that feeling, Franzoia said.
Gillian is close to her family of witches, and she feels the need to take care of them.
Her Aunt Queenie Holroyd is naughty and likes to get into things, including Shep's apartment. He catches her twice, Franzoia said.
Aunt Queenie is played by Kay Roth, a director at ACT, who is acting in her first play in four years.
"Aunt Queenie isn't a very accomplished witch," Roth said. "I think Aunt Queenie, more than being a witch, is always trying to be a matchmaker for Gillian."
"She (Gillian) has fun with her brother Nicky; however, she wants him to grow up because he's a big kid at heart," Anderson said.
Nicky Holroyd is played by Christy Anderson's husband Josh Anderson, who is also the assistant director.
Chuck Skinner rounds out the cast as Sidney Redlitch, an author who plans to write a book about witches for Henderson to publish.
"Mr. Redlitch is described at the beginning of the show as a drunk and a nut, and Chuck really pulls that off well," Roth said.
The longtime cast and crew members have all worked together in the past on several productions. They believe that familiarity will show in the performances of the play.
"We really trust each other to do what we need to do to bring the story to life," Roth said.
