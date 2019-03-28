The Baby Boomer Comedy Show coming to the Majestic Theatre Saturday night is described as "clean comedy for people born before seatbelts, safety helmets and Facebook."
Boomers are people born between 1946 and 1964. But audience members of all ages will laugh at the jokes, says comedian Jan McInnis.
"It's not like we're going to be making references that are totally off the charts," she said. "We bill it as baby boomer, because that's what we are."
McInnis and fellow comic Frank King's 90-minute standup performance covers everyday topics like work, family, kids, pets, diets and aging.
Sometimes people are afraid that "clean comedy" means the show won't be funny.
"But it is," McInnis said.
King agrees.
"If it's clean and well-written, it can be hysterical," he said. "You don't have to shock them with dirty words and bodily functions."
The touring show was created seven years ago by McInnis and Kent Rader, two veteran comedians who also perform standup and as keynote speakers for corporations and associations. They were interested in doing a themed comedy show people could relate to and that would be performed in theaters.
"We thought let's name the show after who we want in the audience," McInnis said.
Together they perform The Baby Boomer Comedy Show a few times per month nationwide. McInnis and Rader previously brought it to the Majestic Theatre in 2015. King, who lives in Springfield, will fill in for Rader Saturday.
McInnis, who is from the Washington, D.C. area, always wanted to be a comedian growing up but didn't believe there was a career path to it.
She remembers having dinner with her family after graduation from Virginia Tech in 1982. She thought to herself "now is not the time to tell my parents I want to become a comedian."
Instead, McInnis worked for 14 years as a marketing professional.
"I just always had that thought and finally went up for an open mic, and it worked. I started getting more work. Here I am 25 years later," she said.
In the show, the 58-year-old Los Angeles-based McInnis talks about day-to-day stuff familiar to other baby boomers. This includes trying new diets, becoming an aunt to nieces and nephews and office exercises like team-building.
King, 62, says he is a comedian to his core. The Raleigh, North Carolina, native was convinced of it after the first joke he told in the fourth grade elicited laughter. His comedy routine also won the high school talent show, though his mother insisted a college degree come first. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with degrees in political science and labor management.
In 1984, an insurance company moved King to San Diego to work for them. There he performed his first open mic at The Comedy Store in La Jolla.
"That was the beginning of the end of my insurance career," he said.
King was a writer for "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" for 20 years. He also worked in radio, and as a touring comedian before switching to corporate comedy. Now he mostly works as a public speaker for suicide prevention.
King said his portion of the comedy show is a "slice of life." His material is about middle age, hair loss, high-fiber diets, and more specifically heart attacks.
"In my case, I've had two aortic valve replacements, a double bypass and three stints," he said. "I have 25 minutes on cardio and all of my operations."
The two baby boomers will conclude their evening of comedy with a question-and-answer session with audience members.
"You can sit back, relax and know it's going to be a very clean, enjoyable show," King said.