In Albany Civic Theater’s production of “Moonglow,” memories are both timeless and fleeting.

Set in a nursing facility in the 1990s, Maxine, a patient with Alzheimer's, is reluctant to move to inpatient care. But when she meets another patient, her zest for life is invigorated.

In between the overlap of hazy memories, the pair embark on a precarious romance. The play is full of music and dance, and director Sarah Roth says it’s not all tragic. It’s like real life.

“It's a real-life drama-comedy that will make you cry but will also make you laugh,” Roth said.

There’s a little bit of a romance, but the comedy-drama is supposed to bring on “a whole gamut of emotions," she said.

Written by Kim Carney, the show uses both young and older actors to represent the two main characters and the progression of Alzheimer's.

The two wear 1940s costumes to portray the younger versions of themselves and the state of their progression.

The couple finds vitality in their moments together. However, when the pair is lucid, they clash.

“It’s a beautiful way to show how Alzheimer's patients regress," Roth said.

Even the lighting of the stage is meant to extend the metaphor for time and memories, Roth said.

A golden sepia-toned light is meant to invoke the feeling of a memory, she said.

It also shows the struggles of the caretakers and families around them, touching on themes of anger, sadness, guilt and grief, she said.

“When I first read the script, it hit me,” Roth said.

The cast and crew members have been touched by grief, she said.

“We’ve all lost someone we cared about,” Roth said.

For assistant director Shauna Kiefiuk, it's an important story that needs to be told. And beyond just affecting the patients, what the characters in "Moonglow" experience affects everyone who cares for them.

It's a show that for some may seem heavy, but it’s not, Roth said. It’s not exactly light either. Call it somewhere in between.

“I hope what people take away from the show is that it's OK to feel,” Roth said.

"Moonglow" will be playing at Albany Civic Theater June 23 through July 1. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at albanycivic.org.

