Ever since Eugene's Kali Kardas was cast in the Majestic Theatre's production of "Alice in Wonderland" a few seasons ago, she's been on the lookout for ways to deepen her involvement in the Corvallis theater scene.
So when Leigh Matthews Bock, who helps coordinate the Majestic Reader's Theater season, sent Kardas a copy of Lauren Gunderson's "Ada and the Engine" and asked Kardas if she was interested in directing the show, it didn't take much arm-twisting.
Kardas' Majestic Reader's Theatre production of the play will be presented Saturday and Sunday. (See the information box for details.)
Kardas already was familiar a bit with the work of the prolific Gunderson, the Bay Area playwright who has become one of the nation's most-produced living playwrights. (Her "The Book of Will" played at this year's Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and Oregon State University staged a production of "The Taming" earlier this year.)
And Kardas thought "Ada and the Machine" nicely fit with "the mission and criteria of reader's theater. It's able to convey its message without too much visual aid."
In part, she said, that's because Gunderson's 2015 play is entertaining — and it helps as well that the show features a strong female lead.
That lead is Ada Byron Lovelace (Kelsea Ashenbrenner), the daughter of the flamboyant and notorious Lord Byron (Dick Weinman). Ada is a woman ahead of her time; Gunderson has called her "a visionary, a rebel, a feminist before feminism and a woman of passion of skill. She's also deeply flawed and broken."
Ada's friend and soulmate is Charles Babbage (Rob Otrembiak), the mathematician, philosopher and inventor who created what he called his "Difference Engine," the first successful automatic calculator and, in a very real way, the forerunner of today's computers.
Kardas said Gunderson's play strikes "a really beautiful balance between reality and fantasy," and feels as if it bounces between today's high-tech world and the dawn of the British Industrial Revolution, the era when Lovelace and Babbage lived. "She does a fantastic job of playing with that line between classic nostalgia and modernism."
"The characters sound very modern," Kardas said. "They sound like our friends. But they still live in these different ages."
Gunderson's script draws on some of the playwright's recurring themes: She frequently writes about historical women in science and many of her plays, such as "The Taming," draw on feminist themes as well. In some ways, Ada Lovelace makes for an ideal Gunderson protagonist: "Ada is a character made for storytelling because of her complexity, drive, hubris, secrets and brilliance," Gunderson has written.
Kardas sees that in Ada as well: "You have a woman who is pushing to achieve things that women haven't achieved before."
And some of the issues Lovelace faced in the 19th century — the difficulties inherent in breaking into a male-dominated field — still face women working in scientific fields, which adds another layer of timeliness to the play.
Kardas hopes her reader's theater production of "Ada and the Machine" allows audiences to focus on Gunderson's script, and so she's opting for a relatively conservative staging: "It's going to be a very intimate experience."
But she confesses that if she were mounting an all-out production of the play, she'd be tempted to go with a steampunk design, to emphasize the connections between the dawn of the Industrial Revolution and today's digital world: "Really, what I want is for the story to exist outside of time," she said. "The characters in this play are really shadows of what might happen in the future."