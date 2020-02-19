'The Tin Woman' finds comedy in matter of a heart; Grennan play makes mid-valley debut in Readers' Theatre production

"I was encouraged by my mentor and friend, Leigh Matthews Bock: 'You should submit to direct. You have great instincts,'" Hamel recalled. "I kept putting her off. Then, after a while, she began convincing me that maybe I could do it. The final straw that pushed me over the edge was my husband, Quinton. He said, 'You should go for it.'"

So she did, assembling a roster of new and familiar faces, with a number of delightful surprises in the mix. She cast Billie Travelstead ("Steel Magnolias," the recent "Strange Snow") as Joy, despite having her in mind for another role. "She's just a delight," Hamel said of her lead. "She's full of light and love, this girl. When she auditioned, I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt that she was Joy."

Angeliki de Morgan joined "The Tin Woman" as Alice, who, with her husband Hank (Tim Jaeger) and daughter Sammy (Andrea Ardans), grieves the loss of her son, Jack (Robert Best), whose donated heart now works for a stranger — one she accepts into her orbit nevertheless.