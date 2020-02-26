'The Secret Garden' blossoms anew at OSU

Other inhabitants haunt — literally — the premises, too, among them Archibald's late wife, Lily (Lorna Baxter), as well as figures from Mary's life in India: her parents, Captain Albert (played by Eversole) and Rose Lennox (Leah Kahn); nanny, Ayah (Tanya Bihari, who also plays headmistress Mrs. Winthrop); lieutenants Ian Shaw (Tyson Zagelow) and Peter Wright (Easton Fiser); Major and Mrs. Claire Holmes (Cameron Macdonald and Jordan Satterfield); Alice (Ash Gilbert); and Fakir (Ellie Smith). (Harris and Fiser also play Major and Mrs. Shelly, who arrange for Mary's transport to England.)

Mary learns that within these gloomy grounds lies her late aunt Lily's secret garden, locked and overgrown since her death. The child learns that this neglected feature and its atmosphere are in fact linked to the house's and family's health. Spending time inside the garden has a healing effect on pains both physical and psychological. As Burnett herself wrote more than 100 years ago, "If you look the right way, you can see the whole world is a garden."

According to Eversole, "The Secret Garden" makes for a perfect collaboration between the university's theater and music departments.