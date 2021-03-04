The E: Pandemic project: Students spend shutdown taking fan fiction to new level

The nine-episode podcast was first produced from October to December 2020 and is available through the website Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6q9Se7pgZHYYE5oprMrMAI?si=GDahz5DHRtm9VlX0b7GN8A

Sixth-graders auditioned online and recorded their parts from week to week as each chapter was revised for its new medium. Because the Banana Band was rewriting on the fly, the students playing their characters learned about themselves and the story as the recording progressed.

“It was very genuine, their reactions to things,” Schuerger said.

It was interesting to hear, for the first time, someone else tell their story, the friends said. Not everyone liked the experience.

“For me, it was really disappointing. I was happy that other people were getting to use my work and enjoying it, because a lot of the people in the podcast told us how fun it was and how much they enjoyed it,” Grace said. “But it was too different.”

“Some of our characters were based off of us, and some of the people performing it were different than what we imagined,” Anika said. “But it was eye-opening to see what it could be; how they interpreted it. They made the story kind of in their own eyes. It showed there could be more to the characters than I was thinking before.”