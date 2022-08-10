The Arts Center brings back Arts Alive! this weekend

The fifth annual Arts Alive! Festival is set for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, at The Arts Center and Plaza, 700 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis.

The festival will feature music, poetry and a variety of workshops presented for the public by regional artists for the public.

Discover new ways of creating, in person, with the return of Arts Alive! On Friday, participants can engage with creatives at an artist reception at 7 p.m. The evening will include pizza, cocktails and guests including caricature artist Joan Linse of Corvallis; poets Eric Braman of Eugene, Abrava Ormiga of Vancouver, Washington, and Lady Rose of Portland; and musical guest Glide Divine of Corvallis.

The Arts Center encourages those attending the reception to dress as they feel most artsy. Tickets are $15; for those who are 21 or older, tickets include one drink.

On Saturday, community members can celebrate creativity and stretch their skills through affordable family-friendly and adult workshops from noon to 6 p.m. Some workshops are free; others are paid, with the upper price limit at $40.

The workshop choices follow:

Family-friendly workshops, $25 for those ages 10 to 17 accompanied by an adult, and those 18 or older:

“Early Photography and Light Drawing,” led by Koa Tom.

“Illustrate Your Stories,” led by Jessica Rehfield.

Adult workshops, $40 for those age 18 or older:

“Anatomy of a Poem,” led by Lady Rose.

“Mouse and House Felting,” led by Sabra Comins.

“The Beauty of Tenderness: Group Embroidery Workshop,” led by Limei Lai.

“Nature-Inspired Round Weaving,” led by Emily McKenzie.

“Ceramic Hand-Building,” led by Annelie Haberman.

Two free events will take place Saturday:

A ceramic bust-building demonstration from noon to 3 p.m., featuring Jess Felix.

An open-mic session from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., with performance spots available.

A concert is set for 7 p.m. Saturday on the plaza; the local band Church Ladies will open for singer Halie Loren. The suggested donation is $15.

For more information, to purchase Friday tickets, or to register for workshops or Saturday’s concert, visit www.theartscenter.net/arts-alive-2022.