Working alongside reality TV stars, Tyler Shinn was at one of the most famous tattoo shops in Oregon. Now he's setting up shop in Albany.

For the last 10 years, Shinn has worked at Area 51 tattoos in Springfield, the site of the reality television show “Epic Ink.” Now he's etching his own path — in ink.

Inside Bodacious Tattoos, there is a wash of colors. X-Men and Marvel collectables explode off the shelves and bright skateboard decks create a mosaic of cartoons and characters, many of which tattoo artist Shinn drew himself.

“I like bold lines and bright colors,” Shinn said. And he’s covered in them. There’s Scooby-Doo, The Little Toaster, his grandmother’s thimble, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and his son's drawing of Spiderman.

“Tattoos are how you express yourself and this is my expression of self,” Shinn said.

Since he was a kid he would draw cartoons, he said. Some of his teachers told him they always knew he would be an artist, saving his work in the classroom, he said.

Shinn started selling tattoo concept art for about $20 and felt becoming a tattoo artist was unattainable. Oregon is one of the few states where you have to go to school rather than having a mentorship program, he said.

Shinn had a few other jobs before he got to do what he really loved — ”drawing on people for fun.”

He worked in construction and did custom car interior detailing. Even those he considered an art.

“I consider everything I do an artform,” he said.

With the support of family members, Shinn was able to afford schooling and quickly adopted the technical skills to work beside well established tattoo artists.

“The stars aligned perfectly to push my abilities,” he said as he sat by a table of his own making.

Shinn went from reading magazines about big names in the industry to working alongside them.

Over the past 10 years, Shinn has commuted to Springfield Area 51, where the A&E TV show “Epic Ink” is filmed.

It was a commute he never took begrudgingly, and it was a hard goodbye, he said.

“They are my family,” he said.

He credits his growth as an artist to Chris 51 and the other artists in the shop, he said. They would play off their designs together and he wasn’t afraid of constructive criticism.

Although he wasn’t a main cast member, he and his art were sometimes featured in the show.

“Chris would joke I was his shop wife keeping things in order,” he said.

When he told his coworkers about his leaving, some were upset but everyone supported his decision, he said.

Shinn had wanted to open his own shop because he has lived in Albany all his life, he said. The timing seemed right because he wanted to be able to be closer to his kids, he said.

The two love being in the tattoo shop, often pretending to give their own tattoos to each other with a sharpie. His daughter has aspirations of following in his footsteps and becoming a tattoo artist as well, he said.

Shinn is the only tattoo artist at his shop, but he has plans to expand his workforce to allow more walk-in appointments and build up a team.

There’s only one word Shinn can muster to describe the feeling now: Surreal.

“Thirteen years ago I had no plan and no idea I would be a tattoo artist but now I don’t expect to ever do anything else,” he said.