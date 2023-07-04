Sweet Home is preparing for its annual celebration, Sportsman’s Holiday, set to kick off Thursday, July 6.

The Sportsman’s Holiday queen’s coronation will start the festivities at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Community Chapel at Ames Creek, 42250 Ames Creek Road. Six princesses make up the court: Madison Duncan, Abby Hogan, Rylee Markell, Abby Olsen, Aytra Waggoner and Lydia Wright.

The fifth annual Cut the Gut car cruise will commence at 6 p.m. Friday, July 7. Participants will embark on a drive through 24 checkpoints between New Flo Plumbing, 100 Main St., to the Point Restaurant, 6305 Main St., including a burnout pit.

Participants will vie for the chance to win 25 raffle prizes valued at $100 or more. Owners of any street-legal vehicle can join the cruise by registering at CutTheGutCruise.com.

Saturday, July 8 will start with the Sportsman’s Holiday Breakfast at the Sweet Home Elks Lodge, 440 Osage St., from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost of the meal is $8. The Sweet Home Community Yard Sale runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at various locations across town. A map is available at sweethomechamber.com.

The Sweet Home Community Singing Christmas Tree will offer an Arts & Crafts Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Sweet Home High School, 1641 Long Street. The fair will showcase the talents of local artisans.

A highlight of the celebration is the Sportsman’s Holiday Parade at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is “Welcome to Wonderland,” showcasing “Alice in Wonderland” scenes. The parade will commence at 22nd Avenue and proceed west on Main Street, then south on 10th Avenue, and finally east on Long Street.

Following the parade, spectators can witness the Logger Olympics at 1 p.m. at the Sweet Home Event Center, 4001 Long Street. Loggers will compete in various events, including obstacle pole bucking, pole climbing, choker setting and the Working Logger Relay.

“The Chips-N-Splinters Variety Show” is set for 7 p.m. on the west side of the Bi-Mart parking lot, 1980 Main St. The all-ages show will be hosted by Tweedledum & Tweedledee, played by Wendi Melcher and Heather Search, and will feature characters including Alice, Ariel, Ursula, Tatiana, and the Dwarves, among others. Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs and picnic supplies.

Concluding the festivities with a bang, the Sportsman’s Holiday Fireworks Show will light up the sky. The fireworks will be launched at Quarry Park, 3101 Zelkova St. The Sweet Home Rotary Club will offer parking for $10 per vehicle, and visitors can purchase kettle corn, cotton candy and water. Proceeds will go to fund local scholarships. The gates will open at 7 p.m.

To ensure convenient transportation for attendees, the Linn Shuttle will operate free bus service beginning at 8 p.m. From the Sweet Home Community Center, 880 18th Ave., visitors can easily access Quarry Park and enjoy the fireworks without worrying about parking logistics.

Further information is available at 541-367-6186, lagea@sweethomechamber.com or www.sweethomechamber.com.