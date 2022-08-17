Summit Summer Festival to reappear this Saturday

After a two-year hiatus, the Summit Summer Festival will soon return to downtown Summit for its 43rd year.

The festival is set for noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, and takes place in the historic Summit Community Center, 19875 Summit Highway, Blodgett, and in a grassy field outside the center.

The colorful, all-ages festival is a full day of old-time country fun, crafts, arts, friendship and music in the small rural, creative community of Summit, 21 miles west of Corvallis off Highway 20. Participants can sit on a bale of hay, eat fresh corn, buy a pie, listen to live music from around the world, buy handmade treasures and help support Summit.

Offerings include recycled yard art, toys and plants and handmade wooden objects. A watermelon-eating contest for all ages is planned, along with a silent auction, a marching band and parade for all, a cake and pie auction with all goods baked by locals, a community quilt and art exhibit inside the center, food and drink concessions and sales of this year’s festival T-shirt, designed each year by artist Earl Newman; the shirts always sell out.

As part of the festival, the Summit Star Quilters create a raffle quilt to support youth scholarships. This year celebrates their 50th year; they have been quilting together since 1972. The 2022 “Broken Braid” quilt pays tribute to the many quilters over the decades who have pieced together and hand-quilted hundreds of quilts, now a treasured community tradition. The quilt will be on view inside the center, and raffle tickets will be sold there.

The festival is the major fundraiser for the Summit Community Center, which supports annual scholarships, ongoing community projects and local volunteer groups.

No dogs or alcohol are permitted. Those attending are advised to bring drinking water. Face masks are encouraged for everyone’s safety.