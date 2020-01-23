'Strange Snow' finds love in the aftermath of war

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Megs (Kathryn Otten) drops in on an old war buddy, David (Billie Travelstead), for an early-morning fishing trip. Both have coped with their Vietnam service in their own way: Megs is loud, exuberant and charming, with a temper he works to control (he let it fly in the jungle); David is angry, brooding and often drunk — so drunk, in fact, he doesn't remember making the fishing date.

David lives with his sister, Martha (Wendy McCoy), in an arrangement that seems far more beneficial to him than to her. But Megs' arrival upturns the household in potentially life-changing ways for all three. Megs and Martha explore a connection that may become something deeper. David comes closer to letting go of many things, such as his dependence on his sister and the nightmare of his wartime experience, particularly the horrific death of Megs and David's comrade, Bobby.

"Bobby was the glue that held them together," Taco said. "They're having a difficult time dealing with that. They wind up discussing it and trying to reconcile the memories. One has been blocking them out; the other says, 'I embrace him. We have a s**tload of bad memories and he's not one of them.'"