State agency planning arts relief fund

And, as Rogers points out, nonprofit arts and cultural organizations “won’t be able to write this off like for-profit businesses on their taxes – the loss they assume will be their loss.”

Details of how the emergency relief funding program would work are still being sorted out, but the idea is to allow nonprofit arts and cultural organizations to apply for grants to help fund basic needs such as making payroll (for those that have paid staff) and covering operational expenses. The cost of setting up a virtual office or putting programs online could also be eligible. Funds will not be available for capital construction or other projects not related to virus impacts.

“The overall intent is to keep it simple, fast and, above all, accountable,” Rogers said.

Additional relief is on the way from other sources. The National Endowment for the Arts received $75 million in the federal relief package, and Rogers anticipates $350,000 to $400,000 of that will be coming to the Oregon Arts Commission (which he also heads) for distribution. Charitable organizations such as the Oregon Community Foundation and the Miller Foundation have also stepped up to help, and Rogers said OCT would be working to align its actions with what they and other groups are doing.