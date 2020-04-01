State agency planning arts relief fund

Like other sectors of the economy, the arts have been hit hard by the coronavirus as the pandemic has shuttered concert halls, theaters and galleries, canceled performances, art shows and public events, and disrupted crucial fundraising activities.
But help is on the way.
Late last week the Oregon Cultural Trust announced plans to take $10 million from its $29 million permanent fund to bankroll an emergency relief program for nonprofit arts organizations around the state.
The state agency’s proposal is currently being reviewed by the governor’s office (which oversees the trust) and will need to be approved by the full Legislature in an anticipated special session, but it’s expected to pass without any significant opposition.
“Everyone is in support of this,” said Brian Rogers, OCT’s executive director.
The need is dire.
According to a survey conducted by Americans for the Arts, the 537 Oregon arts organizations that responded have lost nearly $6.7 million to date because of the coronavirus pandemic, with 94% saying they’ve been forced to cancel at least some scheduled events.
Portland’s Regional Arts and Culture Council is estimating total virus-related losses in the metro area alone will be $45.8 million when all is said and done.
And, as Rogers points out, nonprofit arts and cultural organizations “won’t be able to write this off like for-profit businesses on their taxes – the loss they assume will be their loss.”
Details of how the emergency relief funding program would work are still being sorted out, but the idea is to allow nonprofit arts and cultural organizations to apply for grants to help fund basic needs such as making payroll (for those that have paid staff) and covering operational expenses. The cost of setting up a virtual office or putting programs online could also be eligible. Funds will not be available for capital construction or other projects not related to virus impacts.
“The overall intent is to keep it simple, fast and, above all, accountable,” Rogers said.
Additional relief is on the way from other sources. The National Endowment for the Arts received $75 million in the federal relief package, and Rogers anticipates $350,000 to $400,000 of that will be coming to the Oregon Arts Commission (which he also heads) for distribution. Charitable organizations such as the Oregon Community Foundation and the Miller Foundation have also stepped up to help, and Rogers said OCT would be working to align its actions with what they and other groups are doing.
For mid-valley arts organizations, the relief funding could be a lifeline in turbulent times.
“We had to close the reception for our most popular event of the year, the Jim and Ruth Howland Community Open (art show),” said Cynthia Spencer-Hadlock, executive director of The Arts Center in Corvallis. “That’s when a quarter to a third of our members renew every year.”
With the center’s doors closed to the public, she added, the staff has been working to create “virtual art exhibits” and other online offerings, and relief funding could help with those efforts. Spencer-Hadlock said she’s already applied for assistance from the Oregon Community Foundation and Miller Foundation and will apply for an OCT grant as soon as that option is available. She also said The Arts Center could help distribute pass-through funds to individual artists if there’s money for that.
“We are just trying to keep doing projects that fit our mission to serve the community and find the funding to do that,” she said.
Melissa Babcock Saylor, an artist and children’s book illustrator who works mainly in collage and cut paper, said she’s lost income since Albany’s Gallery Calapooia was forced to shut its doors last month. She is one of 20 artists who show work at the cooperative gallery.
“The impact has been that the place people can go and buy art is closed,” she said. “We’re just waiting for (the pandemic) to be over so it can open again.”
For now, Saylor said, many Gallery Calapooia artists are focused on making new work and trying to maintain a connection with their customers through social media. Having the gallery closed shuts off an important potential income stream, and she’s hoping relief funding from OCT can help the gallery weather the storm so it will still be there when the virus outbreak tapers off.
“I believe the gallery would look into it just so we can keep the doors open and pay some bills,” she said.
For the Oregon Cultural Trust, dipping into the permanent fund is akin to a private charitable foundation dipping into its endowment, something that’s almost unheard of. But given the severe and sudden financial blow dealt to the state’s arts community by the coronavirus pandemic, the OTC board of directors felt it was the right thing to do, Rogers said. The vote, taken during an emergency meeting on March 21, was unanimous.
“The intent of the permanent fund is to support arts and culture for future Oregonians,” Rogers said. “Without doing something now, there might not be much left.”
Reporter Bennett Hall can be contacted at bennett.hall@lee.net or 541-812-6111. Follow him on Twitter at @bennetthallgt.
