St. Patrick’s Day is upon us — the one day of the year when everybody's Irish.
We found a few local events where you can go do something fun to celebrate, and how lucky can you get? The big day is actually on a Friday this year!
- St. Patrick's Day Party, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Common Fields, 545 SW Third St, Corvallis. Live music by funk band Jay Si Proof, 6 to 8 p.m. Drink specials, prize wheel, doggie costume contest.
- Irish Pub Night, 5 p.m., Conversion Brewery, 833 S. Main St., Lebanon. Irish music, a one-day-only menu of Irish foods, and lots of shenanigans. Information: www.conversionbrewing.com/upcoming-events.
- St. Patrick's Day dinner, 5 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 584, 1469 Timber St. SE, Albany. Dinner special, 5 to 7; live music at 7 featuring Let It Ride; Irish drink specials.
- St. Patrick's Party Ride, 6 p.m., Santiam Excursion Trains, 750 S. Third St., Lebanon. For those age 21 or over. St. Patrick's-themed party on the train. Ticket includes a two-hour ride, music, green beer and a dang good time. Riders will need to show a valid ID when they check in at the station. Tickets: $20 to $45 at https://santiamexcursions.com/21-rides.
- Live music by the Loose Flagstone, 7 p.m., Old World Deli, 241 SW Second St., Corvallis. Celtic music group based in Corvallis.
- Post 51 St. Patty's Day Party and Membership Drive, 7:30 to 11 p.m., American Legion Santiam Post 51, 480 S. Main St., Lebanon. Brats, green beer, karaoke, costume contest, prizes and more.
- "Drag Spectacular: Tuck O' the Irish," 8 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. Hosted by Kenzie B. Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door; visit www.WhitesideTheatre.org.