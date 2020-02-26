'Squirrel Lake' family just plain nuts in ACT production

"When you're staying in a place like Squirrel Lake," proclaims Phillip Olsen with an amused sigh, "you've got to expect a few nuts."

Phil should know. The Olsen family is an entire family tree full of the shell-wrapped foodstuffs, and none of them fall far from the overhead ancestral canopy.

And that, say director Scott Harvey and assistant director Serenity Wilson, is the fun of "Squirrel Lake," which opens Feb. 28 at Albany Civic Theater. (See info box for details.)

Audiences will either cackle with relief at the onstage antics of the Olsens and their entourage — or they might just wince in recognition.

"It makes us feel better about our own family," Wilson says.

"Or," adds Harvey, "you'll understand."

The play centers on the three Olsen siblings — Phil, played by Jeff McMahon; Sally, played by Catherine Dorn; and Patrick, played by Travis Hubbird — who have come to the family cabin for the reading of their late mother's will.

Sally's husband, accident-prone sportswriter Bob King (played by Catherine's in-real-life spouse, Daniel Dorn) comes along for the trip, as do their four children (who remain offstage and unseen).