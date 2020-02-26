'Squirrel Lake' family just plain nuts in ACT production

"When you're staying in a place like Squirrel Lake," proclaims Phillip Olsen with an amused sigh, "you've got to expect a few nuts."
Phil should know. The Olsen family is an entire family tree full of the shell-wrapped foodstuffs, and none of them fall far from the overhead ancestral canopy.
And that, say director Scott Harvey and assistant director Serenity Wilson, is the fun of "Squirrel Lake," which opens Feb. 28 at Albany Civic Theater. (See info box for details.)
Audiences will either cackle with relief at the onstage antics of the Olsens and their entourage — or they might just wince in recognition.
"It makes us feel better about our own family," Wilson says.
"Or," adds Harvey, "you'll understand."
The play centers on the three Olsen siblings — Phil, played by Jeff McMahon; Sally, played by Catherine Dorn; and Patrick, played by Travis Hubbird — who have come to the family cabin for the reading of their late mother's will.
Sally's husband, accident-prone sportswriter Bob King (played by Catherine's in-real-life spouse, Daniel Dorn) comes along for the trip, as do their four children (who remain offstage and unseen).
It might have been a relatively low-key break for the family were it not for a few other screwball characters who also find their way to Squirrel Lake: Joy (Dinee Rae), who is obsessed with Patrick; Lance Hardy (David Milner), on leave from his job as a detective because he can't control his near-homicidal rage at the real estate agents and law firm that cheated his mother out of her land; and Lance's sister Mary Elizabeth Catherine Theresa Hardy (Jamie Muller), who is a real Sister — or maybe her vocation is more of the red-light variety? Not even her brother knows for sure.
Harvey found the play by mining titles by Heuer Publishing, one of his favorite sites. It's where he found "Daddy's Girl" and "No Body Like Jimmy," previous shows he's directed at ACT, and it delivers similar notes of offbeat comedy, if a little more on the crackpot side.
Remember the meme-of-the-month Overly Attached Girlfriend? She's got nothing on Dinee Rae's portrayal of stalker Joy, who will happily pick up Patrick's clothing from the dry cleaners — after first breaking into his house to steal it and take it there.
You have free articles remaining.
"I think this is probably the zaniest (character), and I've played a lot of zany roles," Rae says. "But she's full of joy."
"I might get a little possessed by Joy," she confides.
And remember the crooked law firm and real estate agents who did Lance Hardy's mom wrong? It's probably worth knowing that Phil works for that law firm. Only don't tell Lance.
"It's pretty much me," Milner jokes of his just-this-side-of-psychotic alter ego. "It's not much of a stretch. Big, loud, obnoxious guy; that's me."
Daniel Dorn's work as Bob King marks his first show at Albany Civic Theater and his first since college. But he agreed to come along when Catherine suggested they do the read-through, and after neither could stop laughing, he was ready to audition.
It's been especially enjoyable, he says, because their daughter Megan is also part of the show as the assistant stage manager.
It's been great fun to play onstage alongside her real-life husband, Catherine says, but the situations are nowhere near close to home.
"It's weird because they are terrible people. They are just awful people. And they're terrible parents," she says. "They just abandon their little children off in the woods for the weekend and just ignore them. We're so not like that. I hope."
Innuendos and adult situations mean "Squirrel Lake" is not for the under-16 set. But cast members urge everyone else to come share in playwright Brian Mitchell's dysfunctional family fantasy.
Not many plays practically spring fully formed off the page on the first reading, Rae says, but this one did for her.
"It's so well put together, you could see it. You could hear it. You could almost smell it," she says.
"You could smell the funny."