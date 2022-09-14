 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotlight: We want the funk!

DTW Video Game Show (copy)

The mid-valley band DTW returns to headline this year's Funk in the Forest, set for Saturday, Sept. 17, in Corvallis' Avery Park.

 Photo courtesy Talon Sherer

After two years away, Funk in the Forest will bring fans fresh local funk from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Thompson Shelter in Avery Park, Southwest Avery Park Drive in Corvallis.

The independent, grass-roots festival focuses on presenting music originating in the Mid-Willamette Valley. The community-focused event is family-friendly; all ages are welcome.

This year's lineup features DTW, Space Neighbors, Jobe Woosley & Co., Josh Makosky & Friends, Manny Martinez, Drew Medak, Alpha Ready and Ronnie Kay.

Admission is $20 per person, or free for those age 12 or under. Learn more and buy tickets at FunkInTheForest.com.

