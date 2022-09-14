Spotlight: We want the funk!

After two years away, Funk in the Forest will bring fans fresh local funk from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Thompson Shelter in Avery Park, Southwest Avery Park Drive in Corvallis.

The independent, grass-roots festival focuses on presenting music originating in the Mid-Willamette Valley. The community-focused event is family-friendly; all ages are welcome.

This year's lineup features DTW, Space Neighbors, Jobe Woosley & Co., Josh Makosky & Friends, Manny Martinez, Drew Medak, Alpha Ready and Ronnie Kay.

Admission is $20 per person, or free for those age 12 or under. Learn more and buy tickets at FunkInTheForest.com.