Spotlight: Spend Christmastime beside The Fire

“The Fire’s Very Scottish Christmas” is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Corvallis High School Performing Arts Center, 1400 NW Buchanan Ave.

California’s favorite Scottish music trio will join forces with both Scottish and Irish dancers for this holiday performance. This collaboration will feature Scotland’s visually dynamic highland dance in step with the powerful rhythms of Ireland.

The Fire’s brand of virtuosity will deliver an unforgettable experience as the band leads listeners through an evening of classic Christmas carols and lively dance tunes. Enjoy David Brewer’s unparalleled mastery of the Great Highland bagpipe; Corvallis native and Corvallis High School alum Rebecca Lomnicky’s internationally awarded Scottish fiddling; and Adam Hendey’s warm voice over a lush foundation of guitar and reed organ.

Featuring material from their critically acclaimed album “The Fire’s Very Scottish Christmas,” the live show presents seasonal folk ballads dating back to the 1300s alongside holiday favorites.

Tickets are $30 in advance (http://bit.ly/3AVArIS) or $35 at the door. Further information is available at www.thefirescottishband.com/christmas.