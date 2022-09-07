Spotlight: Mule on Fire kicks out a new jam

Oregon-based Mule on Fire’s new album just dropped, and its members can't wait to bring their new music to a live audience.

The band is set to perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Old World Center, 341 SW Second St. in Corvallis. Admission is free.

“River” came out Aug. 26, and is available on all major streaming services. Like the band’s live shows, the album is a mix of folk, rock, Latin-infused jazz and more.

While much of the collection is original and built on acoustic sounds reminiscent of early Rod Stewart, there are other bits and pieces too: glimmerings of Chris Isaak-style twangy guitar, danceable reggae, a cover of Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U” and a wonderfully grungy take on “My Favorite Things.” Yes, from “The Sound of Music.”

“We don’t really feel like our music falls neatly into a specific genre,” bass player Marty Main said. “If we had to settle on a particular genre, we would say Americana.”

Band members are spread among Albany, Corvallis and Portland. Singer-songwriter Matt Yurdana and guitarist George Estreich met in 1999. Main joined them in 2015, and Mule on Fire was born. Soon afterward, drummer Andy Weiss rounded out the lineup.

Main said recordings for “River” were “a way to stay sane during the shutdowns and social isolation. A couple of the songs were actually recorded by passing around the files virtually, with each person adding their parts at home.”