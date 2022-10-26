 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spotlight: Last call for the taste of fall

Nine-year-old Lilly Wood of Jefferson takes a turn on the press at Thompson's Mills State Heritage Site at a cider pressing held Sept. 3. You have one last chance this autumn to help make cider and take some home: The event is set for Saturday, Oct. 29.

 Andy Cripe, Mid-Valley Media

taste of fallThompson’s Mills State Heritage Site in Shedd will hold its final cider-pressing event of the season from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

People of all ages are invited to help make cider the old-fashioned way: on a hand-operated press. Consider this a pressing matter: You can taste the cider, help make it, get a jug to take home and tour Oregon’s only surviving water-powered mill, built in 1858.

The mill is at 32655 Boston Mill Drive. Further information is available at phototraveler02@gmail.com.

