Spotlight: Last call for the taste of fall

Last call for the

taste of fallThompson’s Mills State Heritage Site in Shedd will hold its final cider-pressing event of the season from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

People of all ages are invited to help make cider the old-fashioned way: on a hand-operated press. Consider this a pressing matter: You can taste the cider, help make it, get a jug to take home and tour Oregon’s only surviving water-powered mill, built in 1858.

The mill is at 32655 Boston Mill Drive. Further information is available at phototraveler02@gmail.com.