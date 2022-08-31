Spotlight: Calling all cute canines

Here’s a chance to show off your furry friend.

The Albany Optimist Club will present “Dog Tails in Parade” on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Adair County Park, 7295 NE Arnold Ave., Adair Village.

Here’s the schedule:

Registration, 7 to 10 a.m.

Dog Tails Parade and Tripod Parade, 10 a.m. to noon

Lunch break, vendors on hand, noon to 1 p.m.

Dog tricks event, 1 to 3 p.m.

Obstacle course, 1 to 3 p.m.

Prizes for largest dog, smallest dog and best costume awarded, 3 p.m.

The obstacle course is for medium-size and larger dogs, with seven stages: sit and shake, ball toss and retrieve (bring a ball), water walk (2-inch-deep water path), teeter-totter walk, Jump 1 (jump 1 foot off ground), slalom (six cones, 3 feet apart) and Jump 2 (jump 2 feet off ground). The course is limited to 50. Trophies will be presented for first, second and third place.

Proceeds will help support ABC House of Albany, Liberty House in Salem and other charitable groups.

Registration is $10 per adult and $5 per those age 17 or under, and includes a T-shirt and water bottle. Sack lunches are $5. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3KuVJQY.