Spotlight: 50 years of Oregon art

vince.zettler.art.jpg

"Vince Zettler: 50-Year Retrospective" is on display at the Philomath Museum through Oct. 22. This photo shows the variety of his work, including weavings, canopies, collages and more.

“Vince Zettler: 50-Year Retrospective” is on display through Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Philomath Museum, 1101 Main St.

The exhibition includes textural weavings, staggered gauze weavings, woven canopies, pencil drawings, handmade paper collages and a display of works about his cedar bark research and artworks and replicas inspired by that research. Zettler’s art reflects the rural environment in which he lives and explores, incorporating locally collected raw materials and representing iconic subjects.

Zettler is a master weaver, artist, teacher, arts administrator and retired special educator and autism specialist. He has been exhibiting artwork in Oregon since the mid-1970s. He will give a gallery talk at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.

