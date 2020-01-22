South Albany Theater Arts brings 'Shrek' to LBCC

"It's a prop- and costume-heavy show," Anderson said, "and so, yeah, that was a challenge."

One that the students readily took on, finding materials and inspirations for their costumes, the set and other aspects of the stage that will transform the stage into a swamp.

The cast will be led by upperclassmen with previous theater experience: Chris Vega-Deleon as Shrek, Abigail DeYoung as Fiona, and Payton Adams as Donkey — but Anderson hasn't counted out her freshmen.

"The freshmen have been incredible," she said. "They've been tackling every obstacle."

While "Shrek" may be full of challenges for a first-time teacher, Anderson said she chose the show because of its message and because she knew she had the school district's support.

"It's such a gift," she said. "I'm fortunate to have a district that supports the arts. It would be impossible to put on a show as big as 'Shrek' without support from the school district."

As for her expectations, she said she hopes the audience is surprised by how often they'll be humming along to the music and that the students take the show's message to heart.

"What makes us special makes us stronger," she said. "It's especially applicable to high school students."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0