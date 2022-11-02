Sometimes, a Corvallis concert can be a real Bitch

For the past few years, musical artist Bitch has hidden away in a cabin in the woods to write her latest album.

Back from her hiatus, Bitch has brewed a witchy pop album eight years in the making, "Bitchcraft," and is ready to share it with the world. The next stop on her broomstick ride? Corvallis.

Bitch likes to start out her shows by running around on her “magical broomstick.”

A flurry of bright green hair, Bitch isn’t afraid to take up space. And she isn’t going to apologize.

Even her name is an act of rebellion, reclaiming a slur she said is often pointed toward women in power.

“I want to embody the powerful women that take up space,” she said.

Performer at heart

Bitch grew up with music coming through the floorboards, since her mother held tap classes in their basement.

At 4 years old, she picked up the violin. And she still plays it today, featuring the instrument in her songs and music videos.

“Music has informed everything I do,” she said.

However, she surprised her family by going to acting school instead of studying music.

She said the experience shapes her performances and made her more comfortable in her skin. It even landed her a part in John Cameron Mitchell’s feature, "Shortbus."

“I learned how to be in my body as a musician and a performer,” she said.

A queer icon, Bitch got her start as one half of the queer folk duo Bitch & Animal. In the mid-2000s, she went solo, and now performs "witchy poet pop” using violins and synthesizers.

"Bitchcraft" is her ninth studio album, and the stage is Bitch's favorite place to be.

It’s how she tells stories, she said. And the latest stories she wants to share carry themes of feminism and the environment.

The birth of 'Bitchcraft'

Bitch describes her stay in a rural cabin in Michigan as a time of being barefoot and in solitude. There was a slow, gentle way to her creative process during that time, she said.

“There was no time pressure on what I could make,” she said.

And so "Bitchcraft" was born. She called the process a “slow, witchy burn.”

On the album are punchy pop songs such as “Hello Meadow!,” which came about after leaving the concrete city life for the slow pace of a life in the woods.

The song “Polar Bear” is a statement about the environment, she said, and was inspired by watching a disheartening video of a polar bear on a melting iceberg.

“The ultimate message is how we treat the planet,” she said. Other songs are statements about how women are treated and a call to feminist ideals.

The title "Bitchcraft" is a nod to how those powerful women are often scorned in society. “They burned women, not witches,” she said.

Casting spells

Bitch talks a lot about casting spells and partaking in rituals, but the acts are mostly metaphorical, she said.

Bitch believes she has had multiple past lives, little inklings of history and memory she feels have been passed down to her.

It's why she thinks she was so drawn to the violin at an early age, she said.

Her great-grandmother was a suffragette, and to some extent she feels like a reincarnated version of her.

She doesn’t want to appropriate other cultures who partake in the craft but instead follows her own rituals.

“It’s very instinctual, of what feels right for my body,” she said.

Whether Bitch is the reincarnation of a suffragette or a New Age witch, one thing is certain: Bitch wants to use her music to bolster powerful women.

“When people listen to my music, I want them to feel righteous self-love and self-improvement,” she said.

Bitch will perform with Katie Cash at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis. Tickets are $15 general admission at www.whitesidetheatre.org, or $20 at the door.