The Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire returns to Kings Valley this weekend. The annual festival runs Saturday and Sunday with gates open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. each day.
The faire, modeled on the times of Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth I set during the historic Renaissance of 1558 to 1603, expects to feature more than 125 artisan stalls and 1,000 costumed players.
Funded through a private initiative and several sponsors, the faire is now in its 23rd year in operation. The Shrewsbury was held at the Philomath Rodeo Grounds from 1996-2001 and this will be the 17th year at the Kings Valley location.
The live jousting exhibition tends to be the main event and takes place twice each day at noon and 4 p.m. Several other shows fill both days and minstrels, troubadours, jugglers, dancers, musicians, storytellers and other performers fill the lanes.
Many patrons arrive in costume creating the desired feeling of being in an Elizabethan-era marketplace.
The Shrewsbury Renaissance Faire will be open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. General admission is $14 for adults ($12 with coupon available at shrewfaire.com), $7 for seniors and children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and younger are admitted free. A weekend pass is available for $24. There is no charge for parking.